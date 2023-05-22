COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Get those resumes ready, Goodwill is hosting a hiring event. Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers will host the event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The event will go from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and a press release for the event states that jobseekers should come prepared with their resumes. It also says to “dress for success” and reminds prospective employees to be ready to interview on the spot.

Hirers include names like Pratt & Whitney, Aflac and Coca-Cola, as well as others. The press release states that the businesses are looking to fill hundreds of positions.

Those who want to practice interviewing or work on their resume are directed to look into visiting a Goodwill Career center.