UPDATE: 12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On August 13, 2021 at 11:08 p.m., Police were dispatched to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive in reference to a shooting.

First responders discovered 12-year-old Cortez Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound.

First aid procedures were carried out until EMS arrived on scene.

Richardson was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital here he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. on August 13, 2021 by an Emergency Room physician.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the case, please call Corporal Robert

Nicholas at (706) 225-4363. You can also email him at

robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).