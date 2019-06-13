UPDATE: 14-year old arrested in shooting of 9-year-old boy on Andrea Drive Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - As a result of the investigation into the shooting of a 9-year old boy on Andrea Drive yesterday, Columbus Police Department from the Robbery Assault Unit have arrested "a 14-year old juvenile," said CPD.

The suspect has been charged with "Reckless Conduct, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During The Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Pistol by a Person Under Age 18. He will appear in Juvenile Court on a date to be determined by the court."

As previously reported, The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Andrea St. One person was transported to a hospital.

Major J.D. Hawk of CPD later confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Andrea Drive. The boy is in serious condition and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.

The victim's sister Takayla Jones said she was home with her sister, brothers and one of her brother's friends when her little sister woke her up saying her brother was shot.

"I went back in my room and I went to sleep about thirty minutes later I heard my sister screaming and she came to where I was and was like 'Vonte dying, Vonte dying.' So I said 'What are you talking about?' She was like,'He just got shot,' so I'm lost,"Jones said.

"I'm looking outside and all that. So I said,'Where is my brother?' They said he got shot in the room so I went in the room and saw my brother on the ground. I was like, 'Vonte, are you okay, are you okay?' He was like 'yea I'm alright,' but he was talking really slow. So I was like, 'let me see.' He lifted his shirt up and I saw where he got shot at."

Jones said that her brother's friend that was asked to leave earlier shot her younger brother. She said before he ran out he threw the gun in her brother's drawer.