UPDATE: 2nd Avenue houses damaged in weekend fires demolished, investigation into cause still ongoing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several houses that caught fire over the past weekend have now been demolished.

Early Saturday morning, Columbus Fire and EMS responded to multiple house fires on 2nd Avenue near 35th Street. Division Chief John Shull said on Jan. 14, 2022, at 3:05 a.m., fire crews responded to three house fires in the area. About five hours later, a fourth house on 2nd Avenue also caught fire.

All of the houses that caught fire on Saturday have now been demolished. On Thursday, Jan 20, 2022, construction crews came in and tore down the houses, along with two other houses near them. In total, six houses on 2nd Avenue were demolished.

Chief Shull said the demolition of the houses does not affected the fire department’s investigation into the fires. According to Chief Shull, all the evidence in the investigation has been collected, including multiple photographs of damage caused to the houses by the fires.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss