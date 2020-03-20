UPDATE: 485 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of Friday

(WRBL) – As of Friday evening, there are 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health released new numbers at 7:00 p.m.

Fourteen people have died from the virus in Georgia.

Troup County has 2 confirmed cases of the virus.

Sumter County has 2 confirmed cases of the virus.

Randolph County has 1 confirmed case of the virus.

In Dougherty County, there are 44 confirmed cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sending a team of epidemiologists to the area to investigate the spread of the virus.

