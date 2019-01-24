UPDATE: Alabama prison escapee Corey Davis captured

UPDATE: Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:11 a.m.

Officials say an inmate serving a life sentence has been captured after escaping earlier this week from an Alabama prison.



A statement by the Alabama Department of Corrections said 30-year-old Corey Aris Davis surrendered early Saturday in Kentucky. The surrender took place without violence.



Davis was serving a life sentence for human trafficking when he escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday.



Investigators said earlier that he escaped by hiding inside a trailer used to haul furniture.



Davis was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for two charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County, records show



Court document shows Davis had faced charges of sexual torture, rape, sodomy, kidnapping and burglary, but he agreed to plead guilty to human trafficking.

ORIGNIAL STORY:

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from prison overnight.

Corey Aris Davis, 30, escaped the St. Clair County Correctional Facility around 1:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.



Davis is serving two life sentences for multiple charges including assault, rape, and human trafficking.

He was last seen wearing his white prison uniform.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825



