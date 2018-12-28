UPDATE: Americus police make another arrest in murder case

Update: Brian Eric Clark, 33, of Cordele has been charged with Felony Murder in this case. He is the second suspect to be charged in the murder of Tiffany Marie Matice.

Michael Eugene Newell, 31, has already been arrested and charged in the murder.

Both men are currently being housed in the Sumter County Jail.

Original Story:

Americus, Ga., police arrested Michael Eugene Newell, 31, on felony murder charges, the department announced on Friday.

Newell has been charged in connection with the Dec. 19 death of Tiffany Marie Matice, 27, in the 700 block of Wheatley Street. Matice died of an apparent drug overdose, police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be pending, police said.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police

Department at 229-924-3677 or after business hours at 229-937-9011.