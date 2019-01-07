UPDATE: Autopsy reveals Troup County baby found in bag was female

Update: . Preliminary information from autopsy reveals that the child was a full term, white female and that the child showed no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

Authorities say a cause of death could not be determined at this point as further drug testing will take several weeks to months.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The horrific discovery over the weekend of a deceased infant inside a travel cooler remains under investigation in Troup County. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy report to determine more facts in the case. A preliminary report should be back Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

The January 6th discovery along a wooded area in northern Troup County, Georgia has shaken and saddened families in East Alabama and West Georgia. The travel cooler was found along Boy Scout Road. The area is an isolated dead-end road with just a few homes off New Franklin Road. Sunday afternoon around 3:20, after seeing the bright watermelon print cooler sitting out in the open near the woodline, a passerby decided to take a closer look.



“The individual that found the cooler opened the cooler up and did not expect to find a deceased infant inside the cooler. They called 911,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.



Investigators say the caucasian baby was not badly decomposed and appeared to be a few days or weeks old. Sgt. Smith says it doesn’t appear whoever discarded the child went to a lot of effort to hide the body. The light blue cooler covered with a watermelon slice print that zips at the top, front and sides was left in clear view from the road near the woodline.



“The race is white, we don’t know the gender at this point investigators left the infant inside the cooler and did not want to disturb anything. We have an autopsy set up for tomorrow to give us the sex of the child,” said Smith.

Investigators hope the autopsy will also provide a cause of death, the child’s age and other critical information in determining what happened to the infant and who’s responsible.

Meanwhile, Troup County investigators are reminding the community their sheriff’s office is just one place newborns can be dropped off with a staff member. A sign designating the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is a safe place for newborns is posted outside in the parking lot.

NEW INFO: Troup Co. investigators are sharing new information regarding the horrific discovery of a deceased infant inside a travel cooler, Sunday along Boy Scout Road. The cooler is light blue in color with pictures of watermelon slices and zips at the top, front and sides. If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. You do not have to leave your name.Posted by Elizabeth White WRBL on Monday, January 7, 2019

“This was put out here at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office as Georgia Safe Place for Newborns Act location. People need to know they can drop off a child at a fire department or a hospital and now law enforcement buildings are also under that act,” said Smith.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.