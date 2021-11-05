UPDATE: City of Columbus responds to concerns of bulk trash pick-up delays

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus City Manager’s office is responding to concerns about the delays in bulk and yard waste pickup.

Last night on News 3, Michael Criddle, who heads up the Public Works Department, told us they are short on sanitation truck drivers because the city can’t compete with private companies who are paying more.

Assistant City Manager Lisa Goodwin says the city needs 57 trucks everyday to pick up household, bulk and yard waste. They have about 35.

Goodwin says they’re doing all they can by paying third party contractors to help. 18 vendors handle the bulk waste–couches, refrigerators and such. AmWaste and the city split the two types of yard waste.

“The containerized yard waste which is in bags or in a container, and then you see the piles of limbs that have been cut off trees just piled up. Well, AmWaste only takes care of the bagged and containerized yard waste. The city comes in with a grab all to take care of the big piles of limbs and brush,” Goodwin shared with News 3.

Goodwin says if your yard waste has been sitting out for about three weeks, call the 311 Citizen Service Center and give them your address.

As for the city becoming competitive with salaries for drivers, that would have to be addressed in the next budget sessions.