UPDATE: Columbus police investigate deadly shooting; more information

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – August 14, 2021 on or about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to a shooting on 13th Avenue and Virginia Street.

When police arrived on scene, 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard, was found laying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

EMS then transported Gilyard to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At 8:00 p.m., an Emergency Room physician pronounced him deceased, according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case, please call Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at (706) 225-4377.

You can also email him at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Previous reports are listed below.