UPDATE: Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Coroner Buddy Bryan has informed News 3 at approximately 9:25 p.m. that the victim has been confirmed as 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard.

The shooting occurred on 13th Avenue and Virginia Street at 7:55 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. by an Emergency Room physician at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Coroner Buddy Bryan has also confirmed that this makes the 44th homicide in Columbus in 2021 compared to last years total of 44.

ORIGINAL POST: Columbus Police are investing a shooting on Virginia Street and 13th Avenue.

News 3 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.