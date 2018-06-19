UPDATE: CPD confirm identity of victim in Third Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus Police Department confirms the identity of the victim in the Third Ave shooting.
Patrol responded to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered Jermaine Williams suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground.
The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Witnesses stated a male ranging from 5'8" to 6'0" weighing around 150 to 180 pounds fled the scene in a small 4-door black vehicle after the shooting occurred.
