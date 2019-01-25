UPDATE: Escaped inmate captured in Columbus

UPDATE: Thomas Jack Hart, was arrested in Columbus Tursday by agents of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Hart will remain in the custody of Muscogee County to face pending charges. He will then be extradited back to Chambers County, where warrants have been obtained for Escape 3rd Degree and Kidnapping 2nd Degree, in addition to charges that he was incarcerated for prior to the escape.

Sheriff Lockhart would like to thank the U.S Marshals Service, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in capturing this fugitive.

Original Story:

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Authorities say 29-year-old Thomas Jack Hart walked away from an inmate work detail near

the Chambers County Lake Friday morning.

Hart is 5′9″and weighs 140 pounds and is from the Lanett, Alabama area. Authorities say he was being held on felony charges.

Anyone having information on the location of this individual is asked to call the Chambers County 911 Center at (334)576-0916 or Sgt. Wright at (334)864-4342.