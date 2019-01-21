Update: Family of missing Opelika 16-year-old girl says she has been found

Late Monday night, the family of Aniyah A. Caffie, the missing 16-year-old from Opelika, tells me she has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is attempting to locate a missing Opelika teenager.

Aniyah A. Caffie was last seen Saturday night, January 19th at Sing Sing Karaoke in Opelika.

Aniyah is 16 years old. She is approximately 5’00” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has a medium complexion and shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black tank top, ripped blue jeans and white Vans shoes.

Anyone who may know Aniyah A. Caffie’s current whereabouts, or who may have had recent contact with her or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.