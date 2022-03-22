COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Seven people have been displaced following a fire Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire, according to Columbus Fire Division Chief John Shull.

The fire happened in the 1500 block Edgechester Avenue and caused damage to two houses.

According to Shull, the seven people were displaced from the two homes damaged in the fire.

Shull said the fire started at a home located at 1525 Edgechester Avenue. According to Shull, the home had pressurized containers that might have contributed to the fire.

Red Cross was on-scene following the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.