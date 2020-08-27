UPDATE: Georgia reports 263,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 5,384 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 263,074 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,127 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,393 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 26, as the state of Georgia reported 260,590 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,484 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 27.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,571 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,384 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 126 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,066 total cases today, Aug. 27. There were 2,557 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 718 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTIESCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton243782217.834982098
Gwinnett238122451.953222418
Cobb165362091.613811567
DeKalb162782052.312931815
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State160570118530
Hall73653569.2120829
Chatham68662349.95121644
Clayton63442081.11132599
Richmond58532894.09117478
Muscogee53842809.64126566
Bibb53513516.92113724
Cherokee46531745.275405
Henry43101796.8471174
Whitfield39023727.8450207
Lowndes34262906.3963174
Douglas31052044.0362364
Columbia30551925.8543151
Forsyth29751178.1931260
Glynn29573436.4965212
Dougherty29493280.13178598
Clarke26912073.5226168
Houston25871647.3665324
Unknown25640467
Troup25573631.3882281
Bartow23612131.4268240
Carroll22601881.4757144
Newton22341988.3658228
Floyd21932194.8429169
Paulding21841265.7831134
Coweta21531416.4426108
Coffee17514068.1236240
Colquitt17233795.7426135
Barrow16711934.4137209
Rockdale16301716.5131188
Bulloch1610202621111
Baldwin15633518.0548122
Fayette14921269.313677
Gordon14812551.292896
Tift14793622.3448188
Walton14291491.4346148
Jackson14061882.225127
Thomas13673076.6847149
Ware13183676.1242152
Habersham13012840.6161178
Laurens12762697.940109
Polk11682686.171568
Spalding11441655.3348149
Chattahoochee10669917.2211
Toombs10303817.221376
Effingham10101577.481472
Camden9931841.48734
Decatur9583639.542176
Walker94613592152
Wayne9413139.392279
Liberty9001453.861794
Appling8694681.862380
Sumter8442870.8559183
Bryan8232102.87968
Catoosa8211193.821761
Stephens7963023.42490
Gilmer7332333.13571
Harris7182068.452178
Mitchell7053196.4144133
Emanuel6983079.772253
Murray6951726.24341
Tattnall6592593.37649
Lumpkin6561940.711274
Grady6472636.51980
Lee6462155.422393
Upson6402435.595367
Burke6362846.66872
Dawson6322338.92667
Jefferson6304114.151562
Jeff Davis6144053.341034
Ben Hill6103664.761162
Putnam6102787.32063
Washington5982945.52440
Monroe5852109.863973
Peach5582038.361585
Charlton5514158.18517
Butts5502184.794047
Oconee5391291.422052
Franklin5222237.561042
Madison5191719.85749
Chattooga5082051.2531
Bacon5074445.81837
Pierce5072594.011259
Cook5022878.941051
Pickens5021497.17648
McDuffie5012319.771261
Worth4942452.592581
White4781505.131072
Meriwether4752259.75961
Brooks4682975.772047
Crisp4552041.371563
Union4491772.25859
Jones4411542.44538
Elbert4402322.51127
Fannin4241610.94635
Greene4142211.891546
Morgan4062121.43226
Early4043981.863232
Atkinson3944729.89348
Hart3921501.511055
Berrien3731935.05319
Banks3601801.62849
Evans3543312.44528
Hancock3534308.563958
Telfair3402173.361330
Stewart3355465.821185
Bleckley3342601.651522
Lamar3211659.171634
Candler3202952.851215
Terrell3143708.523170
Randolph3084560.262749
Haralson307999.28721
Johnson3043146.671347
Dodge3031486.39524
Brantley2991557.13823
Jenkins2943428.172451
Dooly2842119.41447
Wilkinson28331731448
Seminole2793427.52823
Clinch2774161.66422
Screven2771992.81934
Turner2763417.531944
Oglethorpe2721784.78940
Pike2711436.9824
Rabun2681577.77537
Lanier2472386.24515
McIntosh2351613.24418
Echols2315820.1129
Calhoun2273593.48745
Wilcox2202502.842044
Wilkes2162156.98325
Irwin2092215.63427
Montgomery2072244.15216
Macon2031562.981044
Miller2023504.5109
Treutlen1972884.76323
Towns1951620.41522
Jasper1941366.29316
Pulaski1921762.6723
Lincoln1912350.77624
Dade1871157.04314
Long174873.71211
Twiggs1672065.3637
Heard1651333.87511
Marion1651989.63616
Talbot1542500.81522
Crawford1471202.16120
Wheeler1411782.78414
Taylor1271595.88520
Warren1162226.49522
Clay1123922.9427
Schley931763.03213
Baker732342.75316
Webster381490.229
Glascock341123.9724
Quitman331438.5417
Taliaferro181102.9401

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

