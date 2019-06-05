UPDATE: Governor Kay Ivey signs chemical castration bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) –

Updated (June 10, 5:05 p.m.): Governor Kay Ivey has signed HB 379 into law, requiring sex offenders whose crimes involved children younger than 13 to receive medication that chemically castrates them as a condition of parole. The date the law takes effect is not yet known.

Original: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will decide if the state will join a handful of others with “Chemical Castration Laws” for convicted child sex offenders.

Alabama House and Senate lawmakers have passed House Bill 379 known as Chemical Castration Legislation. The bill passed the house on May 21st, then the Senate on May 30th and was delivered to the Governor’s office at 10:30 AM on May 31st. Ivey’s press office tells News 3 the bill is still under review.

If Governor Kay Ivey signs the bill into law courts can order chemical castration for a sex offender over the age of 21 who have sexually abused a child under the age of 13.



The CDC reports one in every four girls and one in every six boys are sexually abused as children. Locally, Senator Randy Price and Tom Whatley voted for the bill, as did Representative Joe Lovvorn.

“We have laws in place, but sexual abuse is a growing problem. Hopefully, using chemical castration as another prevention measure will deter predators from committing such heinous crimes. Proper mental health treatment can prevent many crimes, and I look forward to finding ways to provide greater access to mental health services in Alabama,” said Lovvorn.

The bill names Medroxyprogesterone or similar drugs be used to reduce or block testosterone. The effect would be to dull one’s sex drive. The drugs would be administered one month before an offenders parole. What is unclear is what those equivalent treatments are and if they are intended for female or male offenders.

The bill stipulates the sex offender will pay for the treatment unless declared indigent and sign a waiver acknowledging treatment impacts and possible side effects. If the parolee can’t afford to pay for the treatment now or in the foreseeable future, fees are waived.

Republican Steve Hurst of Calhoun County introduced the bill declares chemical castration would be a mandatory condition for parole. An offender can refuse, under the law, but they’ll go back to prison.

If an offender is receiving treatment as a condition of parole are required to release all of their medical records involving treatments to the Board of Pardons and Paroles by the Department of Public Health.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections tells News 3, “We are continuing to monitor this bill and are awaiting its final disposition by the Governor. Once we know the final action, we will be able to provide more information.”

Governor Ivey’s press office tells News 3 the bill is under review. If Governor Ivey approves the law will go into effect on the first day of the third month following her signature.

Critics, including the ACLU, argue the practice violates offenders’ Constitutional Rights.

