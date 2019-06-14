UPDATE: High speed chase ends in vehicle wreck on River Road, GSP provides more details

Georgia State Patrol offered more details on the high-speed chase on River Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol:

“The Auburn Police Department began chasing the vehicle believing they had suspects in a shoplifting. Alabama Highway Patrol took over the pursuit in Harris County and chased the suspects into Georgia.

The suspects went Northbound on 219 first. They went all the way up 219 to 103. They took a left on 103 to Lick Skillet Road. They then looped back around went South on Lick Skillet Road and got back on 219 and continued south back toward Columbus.

A Georgia State Trooper got into the pursuit and ultimately decided that specific portion of River Road was the best place to perform the pit maneuver. The vehicle hit the shoulder, struck a telephone pole and finally came to rest.

The incident Still under investigation.“

The suspects are expected to have charges from both Alabama and Georgia.

The names and conditions have yet to be released. Three victims were transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

The car involved was a maroon colored Pontiac G6.