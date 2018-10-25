UPDATE: Judge bounds 25th Avenue murder case to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) --A judge has decided to bound the 25th Avenue murder case over to Superior Court.

Wednesday, the Columbus suspect accused of being in connection to the 25th Ave. the murder last week went before a judge.

According to CPD, Rashawn Porter is accused of being in connection to last week’s shooting that left 57-year-old Curtis Lockhart dead and 57-year-old Alexander Jackson recovering from shooting wounds.

The family of the suspect seems to believe the murder stems from another incident that happened months ago on 25th street. The family says the suspect was jumped by a group of young people during that time. They also say they believe Jackson is choosing to take advantage of Porter's mental health condition.

The suspect was not granted a bond.