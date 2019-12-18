UPDATE: LaGrange murder suspect, Tierre Williams, captured

UPDATE Dec 18, 2019 8:30 p.m.: Officials with the Lagrange Police Department say Tierre Tyrell Williams was apprehended this evening in Phenix City, Alabama by United States Marshals..

LAGRANGE, GA (WRBL) – A Phenix City man wanted for murder in LaGrange remains on the run for a third day as the manhunt intensifies.

Tierre Tyrell Williams, 28, has been communicating with the LaGrange Police Department multiple Columbus journalists but has still not turned himself into authorities.

He is accused of killing Da-Jai Greene, 22, of Manchester, Ga., The incident happened late Sunday at a RaceTrac station on LaFayette Parkway.

“I have been in contact with the suspect multiple times in the last 24 hours,” LaGrange Police Sgt. William Nelson told News 3. Someone claiming to be Williams has also been in contact with journalists at the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer and WLTZ, according to reports by those news outlets.

Williams has told police that he’s in the Atlanta area, Nelson said. Police sent a media release directed to Atlanta journalists earlier today.

“He keeps telling me he’s going to turn himself in, but he’s not done it yet,” Nelson said.

Williams has also been in contact with multiple criminal defense attorneys in the area. None of the ones News 3 has talked to has been retained to represent Williams.

Before the Sunday night shooting, Williams was wanted for multiple burglaries in the Columbus area. Repeatedly, he was going to turn himself in, but never did over several months.

Sunday night, Williams’ legal troubles escalated.

Police say Williams was at the LaGrange gas station when he was robbed of a necklace by Deangelo Finley, 21, of Auburn. Finley got into a vehicle with his girlfriend, Greene.

Police say that Williams then opened fire on the vehicle from across the parking lot, hitting it with multiple shots. Greene died from injuries she suffered. Finley was arrested and charged with theft by snatch.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras at the convenience store, police said.

The police do not consider Williams’ action to qualify for self-defense under Georgia law, according to Lt. Dale Strickland.

“The individual after the necklace was taken during the scuffle or argument at the door, the victim in that case (Williams) had the opportunity to go back inside the store or call 911 for assistance or go to his vehicle,” Strickland said. “The individual who had taken his necklace obviously ran away toward a vehicle. The individual that had the necklace taken, would have had the opportunity to do something totally different than what he did in this case.”

