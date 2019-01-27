Update: Late Saturday night shooting on Reese Road leaves man dead, coroner says

A Columbus man was shot to death late Saturday night outside a Reese Road residence, according to police,

Henderson Thomas Darrisaw, 29, died at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus from gunshot wounds, according to police and Deputy Coroner Fereeman Worley.

Darrisaw was outside a residence in the 200 block of Reese Road just before 11 p.m. when he got into an altercation with and unknown suspect, police said.

Multiple witnesses left the scene before police arrived, according to police,

Columbus police are asking anyone with information about this case, to please call Sergeant Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or email him @dkraus@columbusga.org.