Update: Man faces two counts of capital murder in Saturday night Phenix City fire

Update: Ricky Mack Morris has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder on connection with a Phenix City mobile home fire Saturday night.

Debbie Ann Parker was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter and is currently in the Russell County Jail.

This is still an active investigation and other charges may be forthcoming, according to a news release just after 6:30 p.m.

Original story:

New details are emerging in a late Saturday night mobile home fire that left an elderly Phenix City couple dead and police trying to piece together what happened.

The 80-year-old man and his 79-year old wife lived off 43rd Avenue near Ladonia. Their names have not been released. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., says the bodies have not been positively identified.

Police are still not calling this a homicide investigation, but there is a person in custody who was on the scene Saturday night, Police Chief Ray Smith said.

Ricky Morris, 52, was taken into custody after the deadly fire. He is known to the police as a homeless man. The chief says he is being held on public intoxication and disorderly charges.

Sunday, police put out an alert they were looking for Debbie Parker. They found her today. Smith said.

“We got the word out and Mrs. Parker did come in and talk to us,” Smith said before details of Parker’s arrest were released. “And the case is still under investigation. We are no longer looking at her as a potential victim. We were concerned that she may have been in the house, as well. She was located and we did interview her, and the case remains under investigation.”

The mobile home was destroyed in the blaze. Because the fire was outside of the city limits, but inside the Phenix City police jurisdiction, three local volunteer fire departments responded. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office is also investigating.