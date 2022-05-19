COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr.

Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull said the body was recovered at 8:45 a.m. on May 19, 2022.

Shull spoke to News 3 on what led to the discovery of the body.

“We had a gentleman that was fishing by the Powerhouse Rapids and he discovered the body. Since then, our dive team came in with the boat, removed the body from the water, right over here at this location behind the Trade Center. And at 9:40, the coroner made a pronouncement that the person was dead at 9:40.”

Bryan said the body will be taken to the county morgue, and the GBI will be called in rule on an official cause of death.

“We’ll be calling the GBI, we got an ID on him… it’s going to be a suicide or an accidental death. When we send him up to the GBI, they’re going to let us know if he drowned or if he had cardiac arrest, things of that nature. But from the witnesses statement that they saw him jump, indicates to me it’s a suicide. Now, was he just going for a swim? Decided he could do a flip off the bridge? Then it would become an accidental death. Ultimately it’ll be my decision on which way I go with it, and we’ll study all the evidence, and reports from the witnesses, and things of that nature. I want to be fair to him, I want to be fair to his family,” Bryan says.

He also says some people have jumped off that same bridge for pleasure, so an accidental death has not been ruled out.

“They tracked a guy yesterday over in Phenix City and thought it was him, and he told them, ‘yeah I jump off of there all the time, I do it for fun.’ So therefore we just don’t know at this time,” he explains.