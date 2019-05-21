UPDATE: Missing Georgia family found in Salem, Ala.

UPDATE: The missing family was found in Salem, Ala. yesterday.

ORIGINAL: LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating two adults and four children, last seen in the Salem area.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting Cobb County Police Department with their Missing Persons Investigation. On Sunday May 19, 2019 at approximately 2:55 PM/CST this family was seen in the area of Highway 280 and Lee Road 252 in Salem, Alabama.

Investigators believe they were traveling on foot and are trying to locate individuals who may have seen them or anyone who may have given them a ride.

The two adults were traveling with four children; 13-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy, nine-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.

If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at 334-749-5651.