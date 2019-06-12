UPDATE: Motorcyclist in Veterans Parkway crash dies at hospital

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Wednesday morning on Veterans Parkway has turned deadly.

The man riding the motorcycle, Mark Zitkovich, was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m. by Deputy Assistant Coroner Freeman Worley.

The accident happened on the southbound lane of Veterans Parkway just past Talbotton Road before 9 a.m.

It was directly in front of the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

The Columbus Police motor squad was called to the scene and have spent all morning investigating the crash. The southbound lane of Veterans Parkway just south of Talbotton Road will be closed until after 12 p.m.

The crash is under investigation and Columbus police likely won’t release details for a couple of days, Lt. Lance Deaton said. The driver of the Dodge Ram 2500 truck hasn’t been identified or charged. Zitkovich was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“It’s a truck versus motorcycle,” Deaton said before officers knew the man had died. “It looks like the motorcycle operator came off the motorcycle. He appears to be seriously injured and has been transferred to the hospital. At this time, that’s all we know. We are in the middle of the investigation.”