Update on Troup County cold case: 50 pieces of skeletal remains including partial skull bone sent to testing

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia Bureau Investigation found 50 pieces of skeletal remains including partial skull bone inside the Fort Pinto that belonged to 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales car.

Clinkscales’ car was pulled out of a creek in Chambers County, Alabama on Dec. 7, 2021, 45 years after his disappearance. He was an Auburn University student who was working at the Moose Club, a lounge in Lagrange when he never made it back to school.

The sheriff’s office along with a special agent from the GBI conducted a search in the car where they found several personal items believed to belong to Clinkscales. All skeletal remains have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further testing.

