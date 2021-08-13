UPDATE: Person killed in Auburn apartment complex shooting, an arrest has been made

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – 19-year-old Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley was killed in a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021 on the 1200 block of South College Street.

An investigation into the incident resulted in Jakavian Keon Brooks to develop as a suspect. He was known to the victim.

Police determined from the investigation that an interaction ensued at the residence before Whatley was fatally shot.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Brooks charging him with murder.

He was also arrested in obedience to an unrelated warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Brooks was later transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $151,500 bond.

On August 13, 2021, Auburn Police arrested Jakavian Keon Brooks, age 19, from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging him with murder.

The Auburn Police Division is seeking information related to the apprehension of Khalif Da’Quan Kellum, age 22, from Opelika, Alabama. He is approximately 6 feet tall waighing 315 pounds.

Outstanding warrants for Kellum’s arrest are as followed;

hindering prosecution first degree

tampering with physical evidence

Kellum is sought in connection with the ongoing murder investigation of Whatley.

The Auburn Police Division is requesting that anyone with information pertaining to Kellum’s whereabouts, or any other information connected to the investigation, contact APD Detectives at 334-501-3140, call the tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.