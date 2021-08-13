UPDATE: Person killed in Auburn apartment complex shooting, man with outstanding warrants turns himself in

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – At 7:15 p.m., August 13, 2021, 21-year-old Khalif Da’Quan Kellum from Opelika, surrendered himself to the Auburn Police on warrants related to the August 12 fatal shooting of Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley.

The warrants were for as followed;

hindering first degree

tampering with physical evidence

Kellum has been transported to the Lee County Jail and his bond was set for $4,000.00.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division with no further information to be released at this time. The Auburn Police would like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or call the tip line at (334) 246-1391.

