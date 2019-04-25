UPDATE: Police Department has released footage of potential suspect in Tarver murder investigation

Update (June 10, 3:47 p.m.): Police have released new footage of who they believe is a suspect in the murder of Kimberly Tarver, as well as a description of the suspect.

The suspect that police are searching for in connection to Tarver’s murder is described as a “black male, approximately 25-40 years of age, 5’8″ to 6’0 tall, approximately 160-200 pounds, with facial hair, wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans pants, black shoes or boots, and a green ball cap.”

Police ask that anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect or with knowledge about the murder of Tarver contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.

Original Story: A 33-year-old woman who was shot to death early Wednesday morning has been identified as Kimberly Tarver, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

It took the coroner’s office more than 24 hours to notify next of kin, Bryan said. A sister who lives in Columbus was told of the death this morning, Bryan said.

Tarver died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. She was shot to death inside Rosehill Park at Hamilton Road and 33rd Street. The shooting happened at about 5 a.m.