Update: Police investigating shooting that spilled from Benning Hills to Victory Drive

Columbus police are continuing to investigate a Thursday morning shooting that had two crime scenes, one at a residence in Benning Hills and the other near a Victory Drive hotel.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is still unknown. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Police responded to a shooting in the Benning Hills neighborhood of south Columbus before 9 a.m. Police were on the scene at a home on Lafayette Drive.

The victim was found near the Holiday Inn Express Inn off Victory Drive, police confirmed. The man was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

As additional information becomes available, News 3 will keep you updated.