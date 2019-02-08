UPDATE: Police responded to domestic dispute call shortly before man was shot to death

UPDATE

Columbus police had responded less than two hours earlier to a domestic dispute call at the Castlegate Windsor Apartment unit where a 55-year-old Columbus man was shot to death early Friday morning, police said.

John Wells Jr., the son a long-time Muscogee County School Board member John Wells, was killed when shots were fired with a man in his 20s, Maj. J.D. Hawk said.

The other man, who police have not identified, was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus, where he is currently being treated for his injuries, Hawk said.

Police were first called to the apartment at 10:54 p.m. Thursday on a domestic dispute, police said.

When officers got to the apartment, Wells Jr., was there by himself, Hawk said.

“The officers who responded saw no signs of injuries and the officers made a report,” Hawk said. “Wells told the officers it was nothing more than a verbal altercation.”

Officers were called back to the apartment at 12:08 when gunshots were exchanged, Hawk said.

The man who was involved in the shootout with Wells is reportedly related to the woman involved in the reported domestic dispute, Hawk said. He did not disclose how the man in his 20s and the woman were related.

ORIGINAL STORY

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus police responded to an early morning shooting. One man is dead following what the coroner’s office says is an apparent domestic dispute.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 55-year-old John Wells, Jr. He was the son of former Muscogee County School Board member John Wells, Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Columbus Police were called to the shooting at the Castlegate Windsor Apartment Complex around 12:30 Friday morning.

News 3 will continue following the story and bring you more updates as they become available.