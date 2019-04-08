UPDATE: Ralston owner pays water bill — again — averts cutoff

An unpaid water bill at the Ralston Towers has been paid, averting the possibility that about 200 residents could be without water later this month.

The Columbus Water Works gave public notice to the Ralston residents that if the bill was not paid by owners, water would be cut off after April 26.

Water Works spokesman Vic Burchfield said on Monday that the bill was paid on April 3. The outstanding balance was more than $48,000, according to information obtained by News 3 under Georgia’s Open Records Act.

PF Holdings, the New Jersey company that owns Ralston Towers, paid the bill.

It is the second time this year that the company was behind on the water bill.

PF Holdings paid the Water Works $120,575.34 in late January to settle an overdue account that dated back to 2018. The payment came about two weeks after Ralston residents were informed of non-payment of the water bill by the landlord.