UPDATE: Ralston Towers has until Feb 21 to fix remaining units without heat

An update on the legal battle against the owners of the Ralston Towers.

The owners were in court Wednesday morning along with representatives of Columbus Consolidated Government.

Director of Inspection and Codes, John Hudgison, tells News 3 the city re-inspected 24 apartments that were found without heat.

Tenants were moved to other apartments or the heat is now working in 20 of those.

The remaining four still had tenants in them without heat.

The court gave the owners until February 21 to repair the remaining four units.