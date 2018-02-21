UPDATE: Ralston Towers representatives reappear in court over safety code violations

UPDATE: 02/21/2018 9:30 A.M.

Ralston is now completely in compliance.

News 3 was in the courtroom Wednesday morning as the judge gave Ralston owners a $250.00 fine.

Ralston’s fire code is officially up to date.

The Department of Inspections and Code Director also tells News 3 his department will watch The Ralston as summer draws near.

ORIGINAL STORY:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Wednesday marks the mandated deadline for management at the Ralston to complete work on heating in the facility after they were put on notice by at a court appearance earlier this month.

City inspections will be at the Ralston to verify repairs have been completed on four remaining units in the building. Earlier inspectors discovered heating units in 24 apartments and they were not working.

Repairs were made on 20 of the 24 units by the time Ralston Managment appear in court on February 7th.

A two-week extension was given to completely repair the final four units.