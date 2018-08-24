UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) --A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.
29-year-old Teddy J. North, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with murder.
Officials say North turned himself in and was arrested without incident. He is the brother of Jerrell North who was arrested Thursday in this same case.
Officials say this is in connection to Antonio D. Drisker murder that occurred on 07/26/2018 in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.
Police say although a second arrest has been made in this case they are still asking for anyone with any information to please call the Opelika Police Department's Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call their Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder
Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank
The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Auburn University sends out campus wide notice after possible drugging at frat house
A female reported she believes she was involuntarily given a drug at a fraternity house on Tuesday night.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Millbrook man charged in child pornography case
The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-