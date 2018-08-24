UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) --A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.

29-year-old Teddy J. North, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with murder.

Officials say North turned himself in and was arrested without incident. He is the brother of Jerrell North who was arrested Thursday in this same case.

Officials say this is in connection to Antonio D. Drisker murder that occurred on 07/26/2018 in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.

Police say although a second arrest has been made in this case they are still asking for anyone with any information to please call the Opelika Police Department's Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call their Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.