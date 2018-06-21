UPDATE: Suspect identified in 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting
Columbus Police have a suspect in the 3rd Avenue and 6th Street shooting.
Police say the investigation has led to 27-year-old Demetrius Cortez Johnson as the suspect in the shooting. Police say he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
The Columbus Police Department confirms the identity a man who was found shot on 3rd Avenue Monday afternoon.
A press release identifies 26-year-old Jermaine Williams as the victim who was found at a home near the intersection with 6th Street. The Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says he responded to Columbus Regional where Williams was later pronounced dead.
Bryan also confirms Williams is the 18th homicide victim of 2018.
CPD announced at the end of 2017, the city saw 35 murders -- the highest the total has been since 1980. However, Coroner Bryan says there is a notable difference in the numbers reported by his office.
He tells News 3 he ruled 44 deaths as homicides in 2017. These include any death at the hands of another person, including homicide by vehicle, accidental incidents, circumstances of self-defense, officer-involved shootings and murders.
Police say witnesses to the 3rd Avenue homicide stated a male ranging from 5'8" to 6'0" weighing around 150 to 180 pounds fled the scene in a small 4-door black vehicle after the shooting. Both Major J.D. Hawk and Coroner Bryan confirm to News 3 it appears the victim had been arguing with the other man for quite some time before the shots rang out.
Anyone with information on the incident should call 911 or Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268.
