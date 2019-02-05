UPDATE: Suspect in weekend Americus shooting turns himself in

UPDATE: Deontrey Parker turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m., according to Chief of Police Mark Scott.

Parker is being held at the Sumter County jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Americus police have identifed a suspect in a weekend shooting that occured on Parker Street.

Police say they issued warrantes for 24-year-old Deontrey Marquavious Parker also known as “Trey” of Americus. He will be charged with murder and possesssion of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As News 3 reported, when officers arrived at the seen, the found one person lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Andre Vernard Ingram. Police say Ingram was treated at the scene and later died from his injury at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Deontrey Parker you are asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924-3677 or dial 911.