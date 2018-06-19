WEST POINT, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE 06/18/18 7:21 p.m.

The second suspect in the West Point shooting has been taken into custody.

Eric Bridges surrendered himself to the West Point Police Department due to be sought for in the death of Reggie J. Pearson.

Bridges was arrested for murder and transported to the Troup County Jail.

Trent Murphy is still at-large and is being sought for murder in regards to this incident as well.

The West Point Police Department is requesting anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or who may have been in the area during this time and noticed any suspicious person or vehicle to call the West Point Police at (706) 645-3525 or (706) 645-3548 or your local “Crime Stoppers” at (706) 812 1000.

UPDATE 06/15/28 3:50 p.m.:

The West Point Police say 24-year-old Octavious Bridges was captured Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Fairburn, GA with assistance from the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force-Atlanta.

O. Bridges was one of three suspects identified in Reggie Pearson's murder.

Authorities are still searching for Trent Murphy and Eric Bridges.

Pearson was shot to death Wednesday night in what West Point Police are calling a drug transaction gone wrong.

ORIGINAL STORY 06/14/2018

The West Point Police Department has identified three suspects in the shooting death of a Valley, AL man who was found on a West Point woman's porch.

"Currently, we have warrants for three individuals for felony murder," says Captain Robert Fawley with the West Point Police Department.

Authorities say 24-year-old Octavious Bridges, 24-year-old Trent Murphy, and 25-year-old Eric Bridges are wanted for 50-year-old Reggie Pearson's murder.

"All three of these individuals are local residents, and they are considered armed and dangerous."

West Point Police say they believe the shooting death is drug related.

"It was apparent our victim may have been meeting with the individuals to sell some narcotics, at which point they attempted to rob him, and he obtained wounds to his chest, and ultimately succumbed to those injuries," says Cpt. Fawley.

Authorities say they responded to a home on Dogwood Circle in West Point when the homes owner called to report an unknown man sitting on her porch holding a firearm.

"That's one of the reasons she called, an unknown black male sitting on her porch with a gun in his hand. She didn't know he was deceased. She pulled in, saw him sitting there and left the residence," says Cpt. Fawley.

Faye Rutland lives down the street from the home where Wilson's body was discovered. She says she gave her statement to police after hearing what she thought sounded like firecrackers down the road from her home.

"It sounded like the gunshots were down this way, and I said, 'How did he get to this porch?' and they said that's what they were trying to find out," says Rutland.

West Point Police say residents should not be alarmed.

"We don't have very many violent crimes, so we truly believe this to be an isolated incident," says Cpt. Fawley.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"We have a group of law enforcement that is very actively pursuing and looking for these individuals, so hopefully we will have resolution as far as their locations soon," says Cpt. Fawley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Point Police department at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.