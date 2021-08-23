UPDATE: Three people shot near Carver Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Aug. 21, 2021, officers from the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a call in reference to a shooting near Carver Park.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 6665 Hunter Road, also known as Carver Park, at approximately 6:51 p.m., according to a press release.

The Robbery and Assault Unit assumed the investigation after responding to the scene.

All three victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional to be treated for their injuries.

Two victims were treated and released, the one remaining victim is currently in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Multiple individuals fled the park prior to police arrival. Police are still discussing the incident with witnesses.

If you have any information related to this case, contact Detective R. Mills at 706-225-4259 or email at Rmills@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

