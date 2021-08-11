UPDATE: Two bodies with gunshot wounds to the head found in two days at West Point Lake

(Crime scene at West Point Lake after man’s body found in water)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Sergeant Stewart Smith, Public Information officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms that both of the bodies recovered from West Point Lake were 46-year-old Marcus lee Caswell and 31-year-old Travis Michael Lodato.

In lieu of recent investigation, the two have since been confirmed as roommates and friends.

Investigators believe the pair was travelling on motorcycles.

The whereabouts of those motorcycles is currently unknown.

Both bodies were reported by fishermen who saw the bodies floating on the lake and both had gunshot wounds to the head.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, said sheriff deputies reported to the first scene on Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:23 pm and then the second scene on Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:17 am.

The original story can be found linked below.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.