COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The victim of a shooting that occurred on Samson Avenue Saturday, August 15 has been identified.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, 19-year-old Jamel Griffin was pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by Darius Brown.

The victim’s body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Previous reports are listed below.