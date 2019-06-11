UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say

Update (10:12 a.m.): Phenix City Police have released the name of the victim in last night’s shooting, 27-year-old Beionca Bolden. Bolden was a resident of Phenix City.

Original: A drive-by shooting on 20th Avenue near 16th Place in Phenix City turned deadly Monday night, according to police.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner’s office.

Witnesses stated a vehicle, no description at this time, was seen speeding away from the scene of the “drive-by shooting,” Capt. Darryl Williams stated.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have information that would assist in this matter please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

It is the second drive-by shooting homicide in Phenix City since Memorial Day weekend.

Tre’yahi Allen, 22, at 4th Place South on May 25. Keyandra Devonta Pearson and Jamarkus Quintez Rowell have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Police say Pearson was the driver and Rowell was the shooter.

The incidents do not appear to be related, Williams said.