Updated: Son arrested in shooting death of father in first Columbus 2019 homicide

A dispute between a father and a son early New Year’s morning led to the shooting death of the father outside of an east Columbus apartment, police said.

Antonio Alphonzo Evans, 35, was arrested and charged with murder, police said in a news release. Alfonzo Walker Jr., 51, was fatally shot about 5 a.m. at the Hannah Heights Apartments on Farr Road, Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Evans is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Walker was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus at 5:39 a,m. by the coroner’s office. Walker died of a gunshot wound, Bryan said.

Columbus Police are investigating and took Evans into custody at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting happened on a balcony area just outside of a second-floor apartment where a relative of the two men lived, police said.

Investigators were working the balcony area of the Hannah Heights B building about 9 a.m. Crime scene technicians were taking photos inside an apartment. Detectives were knocking on apartment doors in the complex.

About a dozen people stood in front of the building and watched the police work. The father and son had been arguing prior to the shooting, Lt. Greg Touchberry said. There conflicting reports over what the two were arguing about, Touchberry said.

It is the second consecutive year in Columbus that has started with a homicide.

Nancy Johnson, 64, was shot to death just after midnight a year ago inside her Colorado Street home. Her 44-year-old daughter, Gloria Johnson, was also shot but survived. The two were shot during a New Year’s Eve party dispute, police said.

Tommy McNeal, 65 at the time, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property in connection with Nancy Johnson’s death.