COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series starts back on Sept. 9 and will run for six consecutive Fridays, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Tracey Green.
The events will take place at 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway up until Oct. 7, when the show will be at Woodruff park at 6 p.m. The last show, Oct. 14, will be held at the 1200 block of Broadway.
The family-friendly concerts are free to the public.
Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series 2022 Lineup
- Sept. 9: The Parker House Band
- Sept. 16: The Reasons Why
- Sept. 23: DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)
- Sept. 30: Eagle Sunrise (Eagles Tribute Band)
- Oct. 7: Abbey Road Live (Beatles Tribute Band) (8pm)
- Opener: Relative Sound (6pm)
- Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey
Guidelines
- Food and drinks will be available from nearby restaurants and parking is free at the local decks
- Pets are discouraged because of crowds and loud noises
- Outside coolers are not allowed
- Lawn chairs are encouraged
For more information, call Uptown Columbus at (706) 596-011.