COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series starts back on Sept. 9 and will run for six consecutive Fridays, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Tracey Green.

The events will take place at 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway up until Oct. 7, when the show will be at Woodruff park at 6 p.m. The last show, Oct. 14, will be held at the 1200 block of Broadway.

The family-friendly concerts are free to the public.

Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series 2022 Lineup

Sept. 9: The Parker House Band

Sept. 16: The Reasons Why

Sept. 23: DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)

Sept. 30: Eagle Sunrise (Eagles Tribute Band)

Oct. 7: Abbey Road Live (Beatles Tribute Band) (8pm)

Opener: Relative Sound (6pm)

Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey

Guidelines

Food and drinks will be available from nearby restaurants and parking is free at the local decks

Pets are discouraged because of crowds and loud noises

Outside coolers are not allowed

Lawn chairs are encouraged

For more information, call Uptown Columbus at (706) 596-011.