COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series starts back on Sept. 9 and will run for six consecutive Fridays, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Tracey Green.

The events will take place at 7 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway up until Oct. 7, when the show will be at Woodruff park at 6 p.m. The last show, Oct. 14, will be held at the 1200 block of Broadway.

The family-friendly concerts are free to the public.

Uptown Columbus Fall Concert Series 2022 Lineup

  • Sept. 9: The Parker House Band
  • Sept. 16: The Reasons Why
  • Sept. 23: DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)
  • Sept. 30: Eagle Sunrise (Eagles Tribute Band)
  • Oct. 7: Abbey Road Live (Beatles Tribute Band) (8pm)
  • Opener: Relative Sound (6pm)
  • Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey

Guidelines

  • Food and drinks will be available from nearby restaurants and parking is free at the local decks
  • Pets are discouraged because of crowds and loud noises
  • Outside coolers are not allowed
  • Lawn chairs are encouraged

For more information, call Uptown Columbus at (706) 596-011.