COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The holiday season is here.
To celebrate, Uptown Columbus is having a Christmas event in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Broadway on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Event attendees should expect a small Christmas parade, hot cocoa, American Cancer Society luminaries, CSU’s Uptown Tree Trail, Santa Claus and a Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson at 7 p.m.
After the tree lighting, live musical performances will start:
- Wynnton Arts Academy
- Eagle Ridge Academy
- Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus String Quartet
- Rainey McCullers School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble
- Mathews Elementary
- Richards Middle
- Spencer High School
The 1000 and 1100 blocks will be closed during the event. They will re-open at 9 p.m.