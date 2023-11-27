COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The holiday season is here.

To celebrate, Uptown Columbus is having a Christmas event in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Broadway on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Event attendees should expect a small Christmas parade, hot cocoa, American Cancer Society luminaries, CSU’s Uptown Tree Trail, Santa Claus and a Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson at 7 p.m.

After the tree lighting, live musical performances will start:

Wynnton Arts Academy

Eagle Ridge Academy

Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus String Quartet

Rainey McCullers School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble

Mathews Elementary

Richards Middle

Spencer High School

The 1000 and 1100 blocks will be closed during the event. They will re-open at 9 p.m.