COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For one day in December, shoppers who enjoy Market Days on Broadway like the ones that normally run on Saturdays April through November will get the chance to enjoy the experience during the holiday season.

Uptown Columbus has announced it will hold the Holly Jolly Market on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

On that day, shoppers can expect to see venders selling festive, holiday items along the 1000 – 1200 blocks of Broadway.

“Why not take the challenge to only shop locally this year by shopping at our Holiday Market or at one of our local boutiques, jewelers, specialty stores, or one of our numerous fine dining restaurants. Gift cards make wonderful stocking stuffers, says Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Marketing for Uptown Columbus.

Space is limited and is available a first-come-first-serve basis, according to organizers. If you are looking to sell merchandise at the event, you can buy a 10X10 booth for $50 or a 20X20 space for $75.

Organizers say guests can expect to have a great time while searching for holiday gifts for loved ones or yummy treats everyone will enjoy.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for holiday-inspired items, and local baked goods or find Santa strolling through Uptown and pose for a picture.”

To learn more about Uptown’s Holly Jolly Market or to apply as a vendor, email Uptown Columbus at info@uptowncolumbusga.com or visit the website here.