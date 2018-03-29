Uptown Float: New business offers alternative therapy

If you could shut off everything around you, and enjoy some peace and quiet – would you?

Columbus’ newest business, Uptown Float will allow you to do just that.

Uptown Float offers float therapy, which is also called sensory deprivation. The therapy takes place in a soundproof, light proof room – while floating in a salt water tank.

The heavily salted water allows your body to float, giving you an almost weightless feel. According to the companies website, that weightless feel comes with benefits.

“Resting in a float spa greatly reduces the force of gravity on the body. Reduced gravity eases pressure on joints and muscles,” the website says.

Owners Joseph and Kristin Wolfenbarger have experienced the benefits firsthand. Kristin, who suffers from severe anxiety sees better results from floating than she does from her prescribed medication.

“My whole mind is clear, my whole demeanor is more relaxed,” Kristin says. “Things aren’t bothering me like they used to be, it’s a life changer.”

“There’s a lot of studies that have shown it’s very beneficial for people with PTSD,” Joseph said. The Wolfenbargers chose to open here in Columbus because of the proximity to Fort Benning and the chance to help veterans.

If you’re interested in this life changing experience, Uptown Float is offering specials for their opening. They are already full booked for their first day and suggest anyone interested call in advance to book their float.

For more information on this therapy, check out their website at UptownFloat.com