COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Food Truck Festival is returning to the Fountain City and is scheduled for this weekend. On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Uptown Columbus will host the ninth annual festival.

The event runs 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in Uptown at Woodruff Park and Dillingham Street Bridge.

There is a $5 admission fee, with children 10 and under being admitted for free. You are asked to bring cash for the admission fee at the gate. Tickets can also be pre-purchased by click here.

Payments of both credit cards and cash will be accepted by vendors at the event.

Participating Food Trucks: