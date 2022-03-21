COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Food Truck Festival is returning to the Fountain City and is scheduled for this weekend. On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Uptown Columbus will host the ninth annual festival.
The event runs 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in Uptown at Woodruff Park and Dillingham Street Bridge.
There is a $5 admission fee, with children 10 and under being admitted for free. You are asked to bring cash for the admission fee at the gate. Tickets can also be pre-purchased by click here.
Payments of both credit cards and cash will be accepted by vendors at the event.
Participating Food Trucks:
- All in Yo Mouth
- Drive By Tacos
- Fresh Truck
- Tres Jardines
- A Little Nauti
- Mad Greek
- Gekko Food Truck
- Atlanta Seafood Company
- Five Finger Philly
- 6 Pack Subs
- Rios Ice
- Bobby’s Mini Donuts
- Funnel Cake Guys
- Da Real Island Flava
- Vego Taco
- Jerk Brothers
- Mac Queen
- It’s Simply Divine
- Sno Bar
- Batter (edible cookie dough)
- Not As Famous Cookies
- Flavo-Rite Vegan
- Flavor on the Fork
- Candy World Drinks and Treat
- Creolicious Cafe
- Kalani’s Mixed Plate
- Chazito’s Cuisine
- Made with Love Soulfood & More
- Egg Rolls Order Eats
- Tina Cantina
- Wild Caught Seafood