Uptown pride festival organizers say they see progress in LGBT tolerance

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An LGBT advocacy group is taking to the streets of Columbus to show progress in the community. COLGAY Pride held a pride festival in Uptown Saturday. There were different venues on site to express the group’s message “equality for all.”

More than 30,000 people marched in pride events nationwide last year. Folks attending Saturday’s festival in Uptown say they look forward to attending every year, because they can celebrate the growing tolerance of the LGBT community.

“It’s somewhere I can feel safe to like talk with other about it and be social with other people, and I also feel like it’s somewhere we can prove that it’s okay to be who you are,” Shadaisia Buffett says. “It shouldn’t matter what other people think.”

Event organizers say they are thrilled to host the event in Columbus each year. They say this year’s turnout is up from previous festivals.