Uptown Tap to temporarily close after 22 years

Downtown Columbus bar The Tap announced they are temporarily closing their doors after 22 years.
To our dearest customers, we thank you so much for your continued patronage over the past 22 years and certainly over the course of the past year. We appreciate your continued support and love each of you for the good times enjoyed on the property. We’ve been concerned with the direction that The Tap has been going and have decided to take the time during the current economic crisis to close our doors in order to re-evaluate the future of the bar, re-model, and re-brand. Again, we thank you for partying with us and making memories to last a lifetime! To the future!-The Tap
