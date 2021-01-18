Uptown Tap to temporarily close after 22 years

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 337,180 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,099 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 86,848 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,022 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 52,829 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.